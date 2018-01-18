Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

The Broccoli City Festival lineup is here and it is LIT!

Broccoli City and Live Nation Urban announced the details for the 6th annual Broccoli City Festival on Thursday, and we have all the details.

The lineup features Migos, Miguel, Cardi B, Daniel Caeser, H.E.R., Nipsey Hussle, Rich the Kid, LightShow, Hoodcelebrityy, Grits & Biscuits and DC’s own Vices and Rock Creek Social.

The festival goes down April 28, 2018, at RFK Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.

Keep listening to WPGC for your chance to win tickets!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram