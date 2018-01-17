(Photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

Three people were shot less than a mile away from where D.C. Police and Mayor Muriel Bowser were holding a press conference regarding the shooting death of 14-year-old Steven Slaughter in Southeast D.C.

Officers also received reports of a fourth person who showed up to a nearby hospital with a graze wound.

The suspects were shooting from a light colored Sedan, according to police.

1.17.18 Shooting at 16th and U Street SE https://t.co/vPVzJmXLrd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 17, 2018

Authorities received a call for a shooting around 11 a.m. At the same time, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, police, and local officials were holding a press conference in hopes of urging the public to share any information on the shooting death of Slaughter.

According to multiple reports, two men and 1 woman were shot on U St. SE as the press conference took place. The woman’s injuries are serious, said D.C. Police Chief Newsham.

The two males have non-life threatening and the female is in “very very serious condition,” Newsham said.