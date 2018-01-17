Filed Under:pgpd
A 20-year-old Southeast D.C. man has been arrested for a December homicide in which he is accused of shooting the victim and pushing him out of a car on I-295 in Prince George’s County.

Authorities have charged Malique Lewis of the 1900 block of Valley Terrace in SE D.C. with the murder of 27-year-old Armani Coles of 2nd Street in Northwest Washington.

Patrol officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue at Eastern Avenue in Capitol Heights around 6 p.m. on December 28 for a welfare check of a man lying in the roadway. They found the victim in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lewis is charged with first degree murder, assault and several additional charges.

