By Annie Reuter

Young Thug celebrated Martin Luther King Day on January 15 by releasing the brand new song, fittingly titled “MLK.”

The song features heavily Auto-Tuned melodic vocals from Thug and guest verses from his frequent collaborators, Trouble and Shad Da God.

“I was havin’ a dream, I was whippin’ a Rolls Royce, and I bought everything that I want, turned to Martin Luther King overnight,” goes the chorus.

Listen to “MLK,” which contains explicit language, here.