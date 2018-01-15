(Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Sunday while walking home from the store, his mother confirmed to ABC7. He was caught in crossfire, WJLA says.

14 year old apparently caught in crossfire. Killed while walking home from store. Mother says he never got in trouble. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/v1b9icoUul — Stephen Tschida (@ABC7Stephen) January 15, 2018

Steven Slaughter, of Southeast, D.C. was hit while walking on the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found Slaughter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have yet to provide additional information on a motive or suspect.

