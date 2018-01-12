Filed Under:central high school, pgpd, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY
A 19-year-old student at a Prince George’s County high school stabbed and injured two other students after a fight over a girl, police say.


Edwin Aguilar Martinez of Seat Pleasant is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and a weapons charge.

Officers were called to Central High School on Cabin Branch Road in Capitol Heights for the report of a stabbing, when they arrived, they found two students suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators say the fight stemmed from an argument between the victim and suspects over a girl.

The victims are both currently in stable condition at a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

