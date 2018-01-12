Photo via PGPD
A 19-year-old student at a Prince George’s County high school stabbed and injured two other students after a fight over a girl, police say.
Edwin Aguilar Martinez of Seat Pleasant is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and a weapons charge.
Officers were called to Central High School on Cabin Branch Road in Capitol Heights for the report of a stabbing, when they arrived, they found two students suffering from stab wounds.
Investigators say the fight stemmed from an argument between the victim and suspects over a girl.
The victims are both currently in stable condition at a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter