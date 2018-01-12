Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa

A 22-year-old D.C. man disappeared last April after he left to meet a woman he was talking to online. His remains were found in Prince George’s County.

Marty William McMillan Jr., who was last seen on April 22, told his family he was meeting with a woman he met on Plenty of Fish, an online dating website.

The remains were found October 30 on the eastbound side of Suitland Parkway, reports NBC Washington.

D.C. police confirmed McMillian Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, a murder investigation is underway.

Critical Missing: Marty McMillan Jr, 22, last seen 4/23 in 2900 b/o M St, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/0KSy6VGbSF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 7, 2017

Police told McMillan’s family that the last phone call he made was to that woman, according to NBC 4.

When detectives spoke with the woman though, she said she didn’t have her phone when he contacted her and she never even saw him.

RELATED: Family Of Missing D.C. Man Says He Last Contacted Woman He Met Online

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter