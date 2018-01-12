It’s almost time for music’s biggest night!

Join Joe Clair and Sunni of The Joe Clair Morning Show and Reese Waters, host of WUSA9’s new show “Get Up DC,” for WPGC’s Grammy Awards viewing party at Ivy City Smokehouse in Northeast D.C.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards go down on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. The show is broadcasting live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on CBS. Come through Ivy City Smokehouse early to walk our own red carpet!

Check out the 2018 nominations here.

WHO: Joe Clair, Sunni and the City, and WUSA9’s Reese Waters
WHAT: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party
WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the Grammys begin at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Ivy City Smokehouse, 1356 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
HOW: Free and open to all, or listen to WPGC to win VIP tickets to the event

Family of Sponsors

WUSA9, Ivy City Smokehouse, and DC Lottery

