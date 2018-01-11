Photo courtesy of Prince George's County Police

Prince George’s County Police are on the scene at Central High School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, responding to reports of an assault with a knife.

Three students were involved in a fight inside the school and all were cut, “however their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening,” police say.

Watch PGPD update reporters on the altercation:

Brad Bell of ABC 7 says as many as three students were cut or stabbed in the assault and that police are believed to have the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updating as more details become available.

