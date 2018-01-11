Photo courtesy of Prince George's County Police

Prince George’s County Police are on the scene at Central High School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, responding to reports of an assault with a knife.

Three students were involved in a fight inside the school and all were cut, “however their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening,” police say.

We are on the scene of an assault at Central High School. Knife used during assault. PIO on the scene. pic.twitter.com/glO0TqFT6w — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 11, 2018

Prelim: 3 students involved in an altercation inside of school. The involved students were cut, however their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Detectives are on the scene working to establish specific circumstances leading up to altercation. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 11, 2018

Watch PGPD update reporters on the altercation:

Brad Bell of ABC 7 says as many as three students were cut or stabbed in the assault and that police are believed to have the suspect in custody.

Central High assault suspect believed to be in custody. Police still gathering details. Full narrative of incident not yet known. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) January 11, 2018

Central High assault suspect believed to be in custody. Police still gathering details. Full narrative of incident not yet known. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) January 11, 2018

At least one of the Central High Victims has superficial wound. Another has cut to abdomen. A total of 3 being treated. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) January 11, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updating as more details become available.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram