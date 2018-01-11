Photo: John Hefti / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

It’s hard to believe that it has already been ten years, but it really has been.

It was January, 2008 when Flo Rida and T-Pain topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States with their smash hit song, “Low.”

The track, which introduced us to the “shawty” in a club who was wearing “Apple Bottom jeans and the boots with fur,” actually spent ten weeks at the top of the charts to start the year.

“Low” was ultimately nominated for two GRAMMYs back in 2008 (Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song), but the song didn’t take home any hardware.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the track from becoming a part of American culture. After all, we STILL hear this one playing at the club as a fan-favorite each weekend, right?