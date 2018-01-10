Filed Under:Eyasu Delesa, Kanye West, National Museum of African American History & Culture, Smithsonian, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture
Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY Network

Kanye West visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on Tuesday with his father, according to video posted by a Twitter user who was also at the museum.

“Today I met Kanye West, ‘twas a great day,” Twitter user @Nyarrri wrote.

After friends questioned if she was telling the truth, she posted a video of Kanye in the actual museum.

“I just said “hi” and he smiled,” she said. “He was in there for a min with North touring the new African American history museum.”

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live