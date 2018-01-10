Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY Network

Kanye West visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on Tuesday with his father, according to video posted by a Twitter user who was also at the museum.

Today I met Kanye West, ‘twas a great day — Ny (@nyarrri) January 9, 2018

I just said “hi” and he smiled pic.twitter.com/zV5JuxvH7w — Ny (@nyarrri) January 9, 2018

After friends questioned if she was telling the truth, she posted a video of Kanye in the actual museum.

“I just said “hi” and he smiled,” she said. “He was in there for a min with North touring the new African American history museum.”

