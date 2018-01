(Photo by nk) 2004

Nearly $55,000 worth of fake Air Jordan sneakers were confiscated by customs officials at Dulles International Airport on Monday.

The 400 pairs of sneakers, which were shipped from China, were meant to arrive at an address in Alexandria, Virginia, officials say.

Authorities got confirmation from Nike that the shoes were counterfeits after seizing the package. Each pair typically retails at over $100.

