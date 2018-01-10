(Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)

Serena Williams and her beautiful daughter Alexis Olympia covered the February issue of Vogue Magazine and it’s too cute to handle.

The cover makes her daughter the youngest Vogue cover star of all time.

Williams shared to cover issue on her Twitter account, calling it “a moment I will never forget.”

“When I first saw this @voguemagazine cover it brought tears to my eyes,” Williams said.”All Vogue covers are special but to share this one with my beautiful daughter @olympiaohanian also the youngest Vogue cover star makes it moment I will never forget.”

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis grace the cover of Vogue’s February issue. pic.twitter.com/3uHRU02DuY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2018

Thrilled to cover @voguemagazine's February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget: https://t.co/aQ6ZpxZeB4 pic.twitter.com/iTwDMoGZf7 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 10, 2018

