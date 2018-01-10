A 65-year-old man who was last seen in Prince George’s county on January 2 was found dead in Tuesday evening in Anne Arundel County.

We regret to inform our community that earlier this evening, Mr. DeHaven was located deceased in Anne Arundel County. Our condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/xjov0bRRWq pic.twitter.com/P26XBXihYN — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 10, 2018

A citizen found Daniel DeHaven in a wooded area off Dorsey Road near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

He was last seen on store surveillance video in the 10900 block of Baltimore Avenue on January 2 at 11:30 am.

DeHaven’s family told police he suffers from dementia and is non-verbal.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department released a statement confirming they don’t believe there was foul play in DeHaven’s death.

“There are no suspicious factors in the death and the Anne Arundel County Police Department will follow up with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death. There is no further information. If there are any updates, they will be posted in the daily brief.”

