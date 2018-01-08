Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Method Man, meet Shaft.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper is the latest star to join the cast of the Shaft reboot, starring Samuel L. Jackson (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Jackson is returning to the titular role from the 2000 version of the ’70s classic movie, with Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Shaft OG Richard Roundtree and Jessie T. Usher already set for the film.

The new version of Shaft is slated for release on June 14, 2019.