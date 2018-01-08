WPGC’s own DJ Flexx has been featured in the The Source magazine‘s “Power 30”!

Flexx placed No. 24 in the annual ranking of influential on-air personalities, the “power players of the airwaves.”

On Instagram, The Source shouted out the honorees: “Congratulations to the Radio DJs on this year’s #SOURCEPOWER30 list. These power players to have a strong voice in Hip-Hop culture across the country, and continue to push it forward.”

WPGC Program Director Steve Davis says, “Flexx is the heart and soul of WPGC. I am so happy and excited for him. There is no one more deserving.”

Congratulations, Flexx!

