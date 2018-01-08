Filed Under:SZA
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

SZA has finally announced the reschedule date of her cancelled August show at the Fillmore Silver Spring.

“‼️SHOW UPDATE‼️ – The new @SZA – The CTRL Tour date is February 5th! It’s officially *SOLD OUT* – who was lucky enough to score a ticket? 🙌🏽” the Fillmore tweeted out.

RELATED: SZA Postpones ‘CTRL Tour’

So you SZA fans will finally get to see the star on February 5.

The Norlfolk, Virginia, show been rescheduled to February 2.

And the Baltimore show is on February 3.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live