SZA has finally announced the reschedule date of her cancelled August show at the Fillmore Silver Spring.

‼️SHOW UPDATE‼️ – The new @SZA – The CTRL Tour date is February 5th! It’s officially *SOLD OUT* – who was lucky enough to score a ticket? 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fTamZYriTV — The Fillmore Silver Spring (@FillmoreSS) January 8, 2018

So you SZA fans will finally get to see the star on February 5.

The Norlfolk, Virginia, show been rescheduled to February 2.

And the Baltimore show is on February 3.

