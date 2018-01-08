(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Popular clothing company H&M was at the center of criticism Sunday after a Twitter user called them out for using a black child to model a hoodie that said “coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front.

H&M’s UK website removed the image after the backlash on social media, but not before the public caught it and many media outlets picked it up.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” said H&M (HNNMY) spokeswoman Anna Eriksson.

The clothing company is still continuing to the sell the hoodie online, though, CNN Money confirmed.

Twitter users pointed out that white children modeled tops that said “survival expert” and didn’t mention any type of animal. Others took to the internet to let H&M know how they felt about the ad.

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018

Really @hm I just want to know why the black boy is wearing a hoodie that says “coolest monkey”, & the white boy is wearing a hoodie that says “Expert”. The Art Director behind this is trash. pic.twitter.com/2VsBc9D4Vw — Baker (@BuzyBakerr) January 8, 2018

.@hm this is inappropriate, offensive, and racist. Why is the white kid "a jungle survivor" and the black kid the "coolest monkey in the jungle"? How do you think this is okay? REMOVE this and the clothing piece. This is completely distasteful! #racist #hm https://t.co/uati7eI0Io pic.twitter.com/WSF9Wiksio — Selene Arianela (@ArianelaSelene) January 8, 2018

@hm this is disgusting & irresponsible. You know the history of racist using the term “monkey” to demean people of African descent… and you put this on your website! 😡😡😡😡 “Coolest Monkey In the Jungle” #SMH pic.twitter.com/IY877D2d8R — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) January 8, 2018

