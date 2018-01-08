Popular clothing company H&M was at the center of criticism Sunday after a Twitter user called them out for using a black child to model a hoodie that said “coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front.
TSRStaff: Thembi ( @ThembiTV_ ) _____________________________________ Alright #Roommates, a lot of people are up in arms about a photo that has been going around from the #H&M website. _____________________________________ The photo is of a black boy who is wearing a "monkey" hoodie for #H&M. _____________________________________ People are extremely upset that the people in charge of the shoot chose to put the black boy in the green sweater as opposed to the other sweaters pictures in the collection. [SWIPE] _____________________________________ We have verified that these pictures are indeed on the #H&M #UK website–but what do y'all think #Roommates? Are people reaching, or are they absolutely right in being upset?
H&M’s UK website removed the image after the backlash on social media, but not before the public caught it and many media outlets picked it up.
“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” said H&M (HNNMY) spokeswoman Anna Eriksson.
The clothing company is still continuing to the sell the hoodie online, though, CNN Money confirmed.
Twitter users pointed out that white children modeled tops that said “survival expert” and didn’t mention any type of animal. Others took to the internet to let H&M know how they felt about the ad.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter