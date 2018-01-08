DC Metro (Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Metro is attempting to woo riders back to the system with a proposed plan called the “Rush Hour Promise,” NBC Washington reports.

If the proposal is approved, riders whose trip is delayed by 15 minutes or more would automatically be credited on their SmarTrip card. However, this only applies to weekday rush hour.

According to Metro, about 9 out of 10 Metro trips during the week arrive on time.

Get all the details from Adam Tuss of NBC.

BREAK: Metro wants to give you a credit for your trip – if you are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Staff will ask the board to approve the move this week. A major change to try to win back riders. #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Y5KSLPvJLh — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

Important to note that this would only apply to the weekday rush hour periods. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

And Metro says since Safetrack ended, only 0.5% of all rail trips were delayed by 15 minutes or more. For some perspective, that means the agency would have to give back about $600,000 for those delayed trips. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

According to Metro documents, about 9 out of 10 weekday trips on Metrorail arrive on time. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

Metro says in the 4 months post Safetrack, about 58 million trips were taken on the rails. Of that – about 285,000 weekday rush hour trips were delayed 15 minutes or more. That equals the 0.5% of delayed trips. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

So, according to Metro for example: If you’re Shady Grove to Metro Center paying as you go (not on a pass), and your trip gets delayed 16 minutes, you’ll automatically be credited $5.90, the value of the delayed trip. This is a huge change. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

However, it is important to note what Metro considers on-time vs delayed. There are some definite variables in the measurement because of how long you wait on platform/etc. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

This is being dubbed the "customer confidence program." It would only apply to calendar year 2018 – unless the board extended it further. #wmata @nbcwashington — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 8, 2018

