DC Metro (Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Metro is attempting to woo riders back to the system with a proposed plan called the “Rush Hour Promise,” NBC Washington reports.
If the proposal is approved, riders whose trip is delayed by 15 minutes or more would automatically be credited on their SmarTrip card. However, this only applies to weekday rush hour.
According to Metro, about 9 out of 10 Metro trips during the week arrive on time.
Get all the details from Adam Tuss of NBC.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram