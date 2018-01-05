Photo via PGPD

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in the home they still shared in Forestville, police say.

The suspect is 44-year-old Willie Coleman Jr. of the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville. The victim is 38-year-old Sonya Harris of Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville.

Officers responded to the the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a welfare check on December 30. They found the victim unresponsive in her bedroom.

She was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Coleman Jr. is charged with second degree murder and related charges.