Jussie Smollett and Poet Taylor

Jussie Smollett is making big moves. The “Empire” star dished about what fans of his music can expect in the coming months with WPGC’s Poet on Friday.

“Freedom” is the gorgeous single off his new project.

Tonight is the night for #Freedom. My official single is avail now. So blessed. So grateful. I hope you all feel the love. Full album #SumOfMyMusic coming March 2, 2018. Link in bio but avail on all music outlets. Love y’all. -J pic.twitter.com/3GobydY4e8 — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 5, 2018

The track is about love — “love for your family, love for your partner, love for your community, love for yourself,” Smollett tells Poet. “To me that’s freedom.”

The second single, featuring Swizz Beats, is coming soon, and his project is set to drop March 2, 2018.

After the actor and singer is done filming “Empire” he’ll hit the road, so stay tuned for his tour stop in the DMV!

Listen to the full interview here:

