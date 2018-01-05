By Hayden Wright

Out now is the epic remix of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” featuring female-MC-of-the-hour Cardi B and complete with accompanying video filled with lighthearted confection of 90’s nostalgia. Today, DJ Amorphous released a megamix of the track featuring iconic verses from legendary female rappers: Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Lauryn Hill and Foxy Brown. The mix gathers these ladies’ best flows and layers them over Bruno’s exuberant throwback beat.

The songs featured include Kim’s “Crush On You,” and Brown’s guest spot on Case’s “Touch Me, Tease Me.” Listen up for Missy’s “Get Ur Freak On,” Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” and Latifah’s “Black Hand Side.”

Listen to the “Finesse” megamix, which contains explicit lyrics, at Radio.com.