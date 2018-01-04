Filed Under:Black Panther, kendrick lamar, marvel, SZA

The TDE dream team is back!

Kendrick Lamar and SZA released a new song for the soundtrack of Marvel’s upcoming superhero blockbuster “Black Panther.”

“All the Stars” is the pair’s first track together since SZA’s “Doves in the Wind” off her album “Ctrl,” and it’s just as smooth and silky.

K. Dot is producing and curating the soundtrack for “Black Panther,” which is directed by “Creed” director Ryan Coogler.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said in a statement. “I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

“Black Panther” hits theaters on February 16.

