Photo via PGPD

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after shooting and killing a 33-year-old Suitland man inside a liquor store in Forestville.

Jajuan Johnson, 26, 2000 block of Marbury Drive in District Heights pulled out a gun and shot 33-year-old Thomas Corry after they got into an argument inside the store.

Johnson fled the scene but was later found by police and arrested. He’s been charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

He’s being held at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

