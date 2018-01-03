(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Several Baltimore City Schools have recently closed and dismissed early due to heating and waters issues and people are asking for answers from officials about why students and teachers are left to deal with horrid classroom conditions.

Baltimore City Public Schools informed the public about the closings at four schools but according to students, parents and teachers who spoke to the Baltimore Sun, the problem has been widespread.

Councilman Zeke Cohen informed the Sun that city school parents called him to tell him about the low temperatures in high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools.

“As a new parent of a daughter who will someday be a student in city schools, it is unacceptable the way we treat our young people,” Cohen told the Baltimore Sun. “I wouldn’t want my daughter learning in frigid temperatures, and I don’t want anyone else’s child learning in that environment either. This needs to be fixed immediately.”

School and city officials have drawn harsh criticism across social media over the conditions.

No money for functioning school facilities. All the money in the world for highways. Got it. https://t.co/WQvUR4DHyy — Doug Gansler (@DougGansler) January 3, 2018

its sad bro real talk. https://t.co/CrXg4VVvbX — Donald Jones (@Dajones19) January 3, 2018

Parents, students and teachers said that heat-related issues were far more widespread than in just the four Baltimore schools that closed Tuesday. https://t.co/qKb5xSkicf — Talia Richman (@TaliRichman) January 2, 2018

To all my fellow #Baltimore educators that are teaching in class rooms with no light or no heat, remember what our students are dealing with also trying to learn in these conditions. They need our best effort — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 3, 2018

First it's the lack of AC for the heat. Now it's a lack of heat for winter for our children's public schools. By the way, remember that report on racially disproportionate capital spending? This is a consequence of not using that budget in Black neighborhoods for AC/heat. https://t.co/kSEyKnzqK1 — T'Challa ☀️Ra 💫 (@BmoreDoc) January 3, 2018

Day 2 of no heat at my job. Baltimore City clearly doesn’t care about the learning conditions of Black children. — autumnpaige (@autumnsays_) January 3, 2018

Baltimore City Public Schools are in complete ruin..can’t learn in no environment like that — Drew (@poppadrew) January 3, 2018

Baltimore City dont care about black children* https://t.co/JQIwICbTel — Gene Starwind (@Supermari64) January 3, 2018

all these years Baltimore City schools been FREEZING with no heat & now the news wanna report? 😂👎🏽 — 🍭 (@SippinTee) January 3, 2018

baltimore city pumps millions into new developments, leeches from schools, snatches away resources… and you wonder why folks are being robbed in "station north." haves moving into areas where have-nots struggled for decades. this makes sense? — Nah Champa (@hatzigsut) January 3, 2018

If you love your children do not send them to Baltimore city schools and im not over exaggerating at all — 🤺 (@Master_Shae) January 3, 2018

How is it that Baltimore City Juvenile facilities are better quality than the schools? 🤔 — Yayo (@ItsnotwatUthink) January 3, 2018

