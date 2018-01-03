Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B’s breakthrough 2017 will surely translate into another year at the top of her game: Her wit and wisdom on social media remains a core component of her public admiration. From crazy videos to hilarious interviews, Cardi is a viral content machine. So when the record-breaking female MC came across a meme featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, she shared it with her 15.3 million followers.

Related: Cardi B Would Perform at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding for Free

Ezra appears deep in thought below the caption: “When you take a free sample and pretend to care about the product.”

“This is me at Whole Foods trying out Cheese and I️n the Teriyaki spot,” she wrote. Other users chimed in with their own versions of the meme.

“This me at Costco i be movin my mouth around as if to analyze the flavor lol,” a follower commented.

Cardi’s (possibly accidental) shout-out to Koenig might just expose the indie rocker to a new audience of “Bodak Yellow” fans. And teriyaki fans.

See the post below.