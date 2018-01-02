Photo courtesy PGPD

A 23-year-old mother of three was stabbed and killed at a home in Brentwood on New Years Day, reports NBC Washington.

Apparent domestic attack on 38th Pl Brentwood claims life if 23yo mother of 3. Man arrested @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OpZNBiKZve — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) January 1, 2018

Officers responded to 4511 38th Place on the morning of New Years Day around 8 a.m. They found the victim in critical condition, suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died later.

A suspect, who NBC Washington reports lives at the same address, was taken into custody at the scene. The relationship between the suspect and victim hasn’t been made clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

