Photo courtesy PGPD
A 23-year-old mother of three was stabbed and killed at a home in Brentwood on New Years Day, reports NBC Washington.
Officers responded to 4511 38th Place on the morning of New Years Day around 8 a.m. They found the victim in critical condition, suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died later.
A suspect, who NBC Washington reports lives at the same address, was taken into custody at the scene. The relationship between the suspect and victim hasn’t been made clear.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
