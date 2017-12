Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

The teaser for JAY-Z’s “Family Feud” video is here!

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy both make an appearance in the short clip.

In the Christmas spirit, Jay shared the videos for “Marcy Me,” “Legacy” and “Smile” on YouTube, but there’s no word yet whether “Family Feud” will be released outside Tidal.

Stay tuned for the “Family Feud” video, dropping Friday, December 29.

