By Scott T. Sterling

Even with only a few days left in the year, Cardi B’s whirlwind 2017 continues to pick up steam.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was exposed over Christmas weekend when a nude video featuring the star hit the internet. With reports that the images were part of a hack and stolen from her financé, Offset from the rap group Migos, Cardi B is now promising legal action.

That’s the word from Cardi B’s lawyer, Scott Mason, who told TMZ that the nude images of Cardi B and another unidentified woman were “illegally obtained,” and a full investigation is currently underway to nab the hackers.

For her part, the seemingly unflappable rapper is taking it all in stride.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before,” she wrote on Twitter following the leak, adding that there are plenty of images available of her in various stages of undress from her time as a dancer.

Still, the hackers responsible for leaking the images can expect to feel Cardi B’s unbridled wrath—via the legal system.