By Scott T. Sterling
As far as some Georgia residents are concerned, T.I. is the real Santa Claus.
Related: T.I. Boycotts Atlanta Restaurant Over Discrimination Claims
The rapper spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer in a local area Target, paying for everything being picked out by moms doing last-minute shopping.
The 37-year-old rapper asked that all of the single mothers in the store meet him by the electronics area because he wanted to buy their kids’ presents.
“Hey hey hey hey, all single moms, all single moms,” T.I. called out in the store as he walked in. “Get the gift for your children meet me in the back.”
In just 30 minutes, this hip-hop Santa spent $20,000 dollars for the fortunate moms in the store.
Eager to spread that Christmas cheer even further, T.I. stopped by a local daycare center to pass out toys, gifts and necessities like diapers and baby products.
The rapper hung out and spent time with the kids, posing for selfies and giving hugs.
It’s clear that T.I. was definitely on the “nice” list this year.
Wish I could've came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I'm blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you... I'll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours... MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!
I guess it's Some places Santa just ain't gon go🤐.... Don't Trip!!! That's why It's a blessing for me to be able to be a blessing to others. Hope you're all enjoying this Christmas. I'll be here as long as I'm able even when nobody else is....🙏🏽 Happy Holidays from me & mines,to you & yours. Merry Christmas 🎁!!!!