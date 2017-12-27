Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The long wait for the new custom design Washington Wizards Nike jersey is over.



The Wizards might have the best “City” edition jerseys pic.twitter.com/leo6DopsZr — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) December 27, 2017

The Wizards City Edition uniforms are sooooooo clean pic.twitter.com/tIRDTgphMe — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) December 27, 2017

The Wizards new uniforms will help you remember what the D.C. in Washington D.C. stands for https://t.co/u15ykcL3NC — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) December 27, 2017



Check out all the designs here.

The Wizards announced that they’ll be wearing the special “City Edition” jersey for the first time on January 30. They will wear them 12 times for the rest of the season.

“The Washington Wizards City Edition uniform celebrates the District of Columbia and our capital’s team,” the team announced. “It features a marble pattern on the side panels in the shape of the Washington Monument and a beveled effect on the numbers that resemble iconic Washington D.C. monuments.”

