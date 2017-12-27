Filed Under:Eyasu Delesa, washington wizards
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The long wait for the new custom design Washington Wizards Nike jersey is over.


Check out all the designs here.

The Wizards announced that they’ll be wearing the special “City Edition” jersey for the first time on January 30. They will wear them 12 times for the rest of the season.

“The Washington Wizards City Edition uniform celebrates the District of Columbia and our capital’s team,” the team announced. “It features a marble pattern on the side panels in the shape of the Washington Monument and a beveled effect on the numbers that resemble iconic Washington D.C. monuments.”

RELATED: Wizards Concept Jerseys Have Fans Drooling

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live