Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The long wait for the new custom design Washington Wizards Nike jersey is over.
Check out all the designs here.
The Wizards announced that they’ll be wearing the special “City Edition” jersey for the first time on January 30. They will wear them 12 times for the rest of the season.
“The Washington Wizards City Edition uniform celebrates the District of Columbia and our capital’s team,” the team announced. “It features a marble pattern on the side panels in the shape of the Washington Monument and a beveled effect on the numbers that resemble iconic Washington D.C. monuments.”
RELATED: Wizards Concept Jerseys Have Fans Drooling
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter