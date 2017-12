Photo via PGPD

A man was found shot dead inside a car in Largo late Tuesday evening and police have confirmed the death as a homicide.

A patrol officer found a deceased man in the area of Capital Lane and Capital Court in Largo.

Police ask anyone with information to 1-866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to reveal your identity, police say.

No further details were provided.

