The pregnant woman who was set on fire by her boyfriend in her Capitol Heights home has spoken out for the first time since the incident.

Officers responded to the the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane on September 6. They found Andrea Grinage suffering from severe burns, but she was responsive and able to give police information about what took place. 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips was charged with with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault and several additional related charges.

The baby, now named Journey, survived the attack.

In an exclusive interview with NBC4’s Shomari Stone, Grinage gave her first accounts since the incident.

I have pain in my legs from the skin grabs. I have pain in my left arm. With the severity of things, nobody expected me to be home so soon or be able to do the things that I’m doing. I’m blessed. I’m grateful, Even with the aches and pain.I’m just happy to be home. I’m happy to be able to walk and speak.

Grinage told NBC Washington that while Phillips had been abusive in the relationship, she “did not see that coming.”

