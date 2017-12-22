Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

JAY-Z has shared a little Christmas gift to fans without a Tidal subscription.

Three music videos from his 4:44 album that were previously exclusive to Tidal are now streaming on YouTube: “Smile,” “Legacy” and “Marcy Me.”

The “Smile” video features an appearance from the rapper’s mom, Gloria Carter, while “Legacy” boasts a star-studded cast including Susan Sarandon and Ron Pearlman.

