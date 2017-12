We all know T-Pain as a rapper, but it seems he’s a professional wrapper now as well.

T-Pain teamed up with Moxie to create a “first-of-its-kind wrapping paper that raps. Literally.”

All you have to do is print the pattern, tape together your “gift rap,” download the gift rap app, and scan the paper with your phone.

The best part? It’s free!

Just helped make this #GiftRap with @Moxieusa. It’s got me on it. It raps. What more could you ask for this year? πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚

Get some Gift Rap paper for free at https://t.co/c12xWXLix8 pic.twitter.com/3X8alO8moh — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 16, 2017

WRAPPING PAPER THAT RAPS?? Just received this at the station and WOW!!! @MoxieUSA what a cool concept! Take a listen to what it does #AugmentedReality with @TPAIN pic.twitter.com/LLxa4MQjDl — Francesca Amiker (@FranTV11Alive) December 19, 2017

Download the app at ItsRappingSeason.com.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram