(Photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

A 17-year-old was shot and killed on a basketball court in Southeast D.C. Monday night over a pair of Jordans his mother gave him for Christmas, according to NBC Washington.

The shooting occurred at the Frederick Douglass Community Center basketball court, NBC reports.

Someone at the basketball court tried to steal the teen’s shoes, causing an argument to erupt. Things escalated and gunshots rang out, witnesses told NBC4 they heard more than ten shots.

“I still haven’t taken it in yet. I still don’t believe it. It’s untrue. It’s unreal to me,” Benita Smith told NBC4.

Police haven’t confirmed the motive in the shooting.

