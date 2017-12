(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Spotify)

Well known and respected hip hop legend Reggie Ossé, a.k.a Combat Jack has passed away at 48.

Combat Jack most recently was known for the Combat Jack Show podcast, but he is also a former executive, attorney, and managing editor of Source Magazine.

He recently revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of colon cancer

All types of media personalities took to social media to send their condolences.

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

Another important piece of Hip-Hop’s puzzle gone too soon. Rest easy, Combat Jack. pic.twitter.com/lVjpVWw3ft — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) December 20, 2017

It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news of Reggie Osse, better known as @Combat_Jack passing away. RIP to a trailblazer and a legend. #RIPCombat 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I9lkrScmEs — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) December 20, 2017

Combat Jack was one of the kindest and most honest people I’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold. RIP, @Combat_Jack. You are missed. — deray (@deray) December 20, 2017