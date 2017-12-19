Su'a Cravens (Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After Redskins safety Su’a Cravens accused Virginia police of racially profiling him and roughing him up during a November 29 traffic stop, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has responded.

The 22-year-old said he was only pulled over and searched because: “I’m black. I’ve got tattoos on my neck. I’m out here in a nice car.” Official records stated it was for going 39 in a 25 and having tinted windows, TMZ reports.

Cravens has threatened to sue the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, who told TMZ Sports, “This traffic stop was not a case of racial profiling.”

Officials told TMZ Loudoun County is cracking down on speeding near schools. “A deputy’s LIDAR received a reading on a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limit of 25 mph in a school zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over into a shopping center.”

The Redskins player is due in court next month.

What do you think? Weigh in on our social media pages:

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram