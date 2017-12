Backyard Band kicked off Black History Month in DC Lottery Live. (Photos by Stephanie Awkward/WPGC)

Need last-minute New Year’s Eve plans?

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to see Backyard Band at the Fillmore Silver Spring on December 31.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy.

Must be 21+ to party

Courtesy of DCLA and D&T