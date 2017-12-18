Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jaden Smith channeled his inner Michael Jackson while performing this past weekend at 2017 Rolling Loud California festival, hitting a smooth moonwalk during his set.

“And I would always watch Michael [Jackson], I would always watch Michael when I was young, and he would be moonwalking and—I don’t know. I just picked it up.” Jaden said in an interview with Revolt.

Smith dropped his debut album, SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion, on Novmeber 17.

