Sporting a seasonal Santa hat, Barack Obama pilled a surprise visit to Boys & Girls Club of D.C. on December 14.

There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017

“There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities,” Obama said Thursday in a tweet. “Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today.”

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

He previously surprised students at McKinley Tech High School in Northeast, D.C. with a visit in September.

The visit was part of an initiative to “support the next generation of leaders,” a statement by Obama spokesman Keith Schiller said.

“I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you,” Obama told the students.

