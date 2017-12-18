Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sporting a seasonal Santa hat, Barack Obama pilled a surprise visit to Boys & Girls Club of D.C. on December 14.
“There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities,” Obama said Thursday in a tweet. “Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today.”
He previously surprised students at McKinley Tech High School in Northeast, D.C. with a visit in September.
The visit was part of an initiative to “support the next generation of leaders,” a statement by Obama spokesman Keith Schiller said.
“I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you,” Obama told the students.
