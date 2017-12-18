Photo via PGPD

A man was found shot dead in an apartment complex across the street from Six Flags in Upper Marlboro on Friday night, according to police.

Officers found 53-year-old Kermit Holland at the 13400 block of Vandiver Court around 11 p.m. Friday.

They found the victim dead on the scene. Investigators have yet to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS, you don’t have to reveal your identity, police say.

No further details at this time. Please monitor social media for any updates. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 16, 2017

