: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rap mogul Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers.

He took to social media to declare his interest in purchasing the team and adding diversity to ownership around the league..

“This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!!” He captioned the photo.”It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!”

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017