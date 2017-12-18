Photo via PGPD
Two armed men stole over $200,000 from an armed truck robbery at a Beltsville Bank of America Friday morning.
Officials said at least two masked suspects rolled up to a pair of armed guards who were loading money from the armored truck into the ATM and held them up at gunpoint.
The suspects jumped out of a van, grabbed the money, and then fleed the scene. The getaway vehicle was found at a different location a short time later.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt during the robbery, police say.
Investigators held a press conference Friday updating reporters with the latest on the story.
