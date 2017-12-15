Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall surprised a struggling family by paying the full tuition at Dematha for their two sons and providing them with grocery gift cards.

The mother of the family was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time and the father just lost his job.

“It’s just one of those…like a weight lifted,” the mother said.”Here’s one less thing an Angel has blessed us with.”

John Wall said he understood what the family is going through and was happy to help,

“I think it takes a lot of relief off their family and puts smiles on their faces. One day the basketball’s gonna stop bouncing, after that you got so much to life…and I want to be known as a great person in a positive way,” Wall said.

Wall has a big heart.