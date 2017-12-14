Filed Under:harvard

Ayrton Little probably has regular 16-year-old problems, like asking his parents if he can spend the night at a friend’s house, or getting his driver’s license– but Little also has a unique problem for a 16-year-old– like, waiting to see if he got accepted into Harvard or not.

And he did.

Hundreds of thousands of people got to watch Little discover he was accepted into Harvard thanks to a viral video he posted on his Twitter page.

Surrounded by friends and family, Little is wearing a Harvard hoodie and sitting in front of a laptop. He’s navigating his way through the Harvard admissions page when suddenly the room erupts in celebration.

Little, who lives in a small town in Louisiana, skipped a grade and turns 17 in February. He says it’s a school ritual to record the moment students find out about their college acceptances.

“We’re a really small school. There’s only 16 in our graduating class, and me and my brother are two of those 16,” Little told WBUR.

Ayrton’s brother, Alex, posted a video of his acceptance to Stanford.

