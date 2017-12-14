Karaoke in a Lyft? WPGC’s Poet gets in the holiday spirit with Lyft’s Merry Mode.

For a limited time only, a small fleet of Lyft cars are covered in ugly sweaters and festive decorations to set the mood for in-car karaoke during Merry Mode.

Steve Taylor from Lyft tells Poet, “We truly believe that the journey, the experience, people receive when they’re going from A to B is more important oftentimes than the destination.”

The best part? The full fare that Lyft would take is donated to Martha’s Table.

All Merry Mode fares will go to the D.C.-based non-profit, which provides healthy food, affordable clothing, and quality education to residents in need.

So get singing for a good cause! Just call a Lyft, select ‘Merry Mode,’ and hop in! Merry Mode runs from Thursday, December 14, through Sunday, December 17.

