Photo via PGPD

Officers in Prince George’s County are conducting a death investigation in Capitol Heights after finding possible human remains in a wooded area.

We are on the scene of a death investigation in the 5400 block of Sheriff Road. Possible human remains found in a wooded area. The investigation is ongoing. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/DgRBnjsXyB — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 13, 2017

The investigation is ongoing, police say. No more details were made available.

