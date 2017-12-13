Omarosa is leaving the White House on January 20, according to a pool statement.
“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” the White House said.
The former “Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant joined Trump’s administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various groups. According to an NPR reporter, she was one of the highest paid West Wing aides.
There are no details yet on the reason for her departure, but sources says plenty of drama unfolded at the White House after Roy Moore lost the Alabama Senate race.
This is not the first time she’s parting ways with Donald Trump, of course.
See how people are responding to the announcement:
