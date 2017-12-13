Omarosa at WPGC's FSO 2013. (credit: DJ Heat)

Omarosa is leaving the White House on January 20, according to a pool statement.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” the White House said.

The former “Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant joined Trump’s administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various groups. According to an NPR reporter, she was one of the highest paid West Wing aides.

From the pool, Omarosa is out at the White House. She was one of the highest paid West Wing aides (also a former contestant on the Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice). pic.twitter.com/uyI2KmUc3r — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) December 13, 2017

There are no details yet on the reason for her departure, but sources says plenty of drama unfolded at the White House after Roy Moore lost the Alabama Senate race.

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

On Omarosa's exit: I just talked to sources who tell me Omarosa was let go yesterday and that she was escorted off of the White House grounds by security. They say she is now calling friends saying that she left voluntarily because her year anniversary was coming up. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 13, 2017

KELLY: Someone's got to take the fall for Roy Moore.

JARED: What about Omarosa.

COHN: Yeah, Omarosa

KELLYANNE: Omarosa definitely — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 13, 2017

This is not the first time she’s parting ways with Donald Trump, of course.

Omarosa Manigault Newman will leave the White House next month pic.twitter.com/JlhF4Pqsq8 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 13, 2017

See how people are responding to the announcement:

Omarosa will be leaving the White House before we even figured out what her job is — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) December 13, 2017

Did Omarosa resign before or after Trump asked if she was one of the black women who voted in Alabama — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 13, 2017

But when Omarosa is gone, who will do all the nothing? — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 13, 2017

We have live footage of Omarosa leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/Q4fmm3wlGf — Micah A. 🎅🏾 (@LetMicahDown) December 13, 2017

Omarosa once justified her association with Trump by saying “If you’re not at the table you’re on the menu,” but couldn’t understand why everyone was staring at her with knives in hand. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) December 13, 2017

Darn it. I had Omarosa winning “White House Apprentice”. So much for that. https://t.co/7sDeGxzpiS — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 13, 2017

If Omarosa is gone, who will be left to give things to Omarosa? https://t.co/uCkkY7GFMA — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 13, 2017

Oh no, who will take Omarosa's place doing… doing… um… what did she do again? — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 13, 2017

