Downtown D.C. residents are complaining about the noise of the city, and their gripes are sparking debate on social media over how much noise is too much.

At a D.C. Council meeting Monday, dozens of residents asked for officials to pass stricter noise laws or better enforce them.

“The noise is so significant that our daughter cannot use her software voice-over programs to complete her homework, read or perform other tasks of daily living,” a man in attendance, David Mitchell, told NBC Washington.

His daughter Emma said, “I use [the program] VoiceOver on my Mac, and it allows me to write papers via dictation, and without the computer and my iPhone, I wouldn’t be able to interact with the world.”

The family lives in the Gallery Place area, known for its bucket drummers and street performers.

NBC’s Tom Sherwood reported from the DC Council meeting.

A big — but quiet — crowd gathers at DC Council to complain DC is getting too noisy with bucket drummers, shouters etc especially near Capital One Center. More people live downtown now and they want reasonable limits on all that noise. pic.twitter.com/p6uFr2MjAj — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) December 11, 2017

It’s not routine city noise – everyone expects that. It’s ramped up brass bands and generator fueled speakers, or 15-to-50 plastic buckets, etc… https://t.co/JNWfQC1qIq — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) December 11, 2017

The Joe Clair Morning Show’s Sunni tweeted about the story and got a lot of replies along the lines of “If you don’t like it, you can leave.”

This is what nova is for https://t.co/rlMSsJ7vLb — Raphel DeLaGhetto (@yafetk24) December 12, 2017

It's not even THAT loud tho. I work down there every day. The closest apartments in that area are at least one block away from Capital One Arena. If they can still hear noise they need to contact their landlords cuz those walls are THIN! https://t.co/wrELtjmkcD — Mi Wig (@BringTheBeatIn) December 12, 2017

If you can't deal with noise, why move to the city? Why move to one of the noisiest neighborhoods in the city, the one with at least one enormous tv screen in it? Stop trying to turn downtown into Rockville. https://t.co/bnhVouZlYV — Doctor (nay)Who (@jteeDC) December 12, 2017

Lmaooo yt people are amazingly dense you move to the center of a major city and then want peace and quiet. What type idiocy is that? https://t.co/y8tpkMhfph — Lower Budget Wilson Fisk (@4MeSheWILL) December 12, 2017

People really need to stop moving into existing neighborhoods and demanding the area suddenly change the way it is to appease them. You knew what it was when you signed up. — Mika (@smonique) December 12, 2017

Us street performers bring an extra spark to the strip.We’ve become the main attraction for tourists&daily walkers! #DMVStandUp #TommiMusic pic.twitter.com/88My43sYjp — TOMMI🎤🎶 (@TommisMusic) December 12, 2017

